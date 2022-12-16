Trinity Lutheran WELCA held its annual Christmas Social on Dec. 4.
Before the social, Dawn Forester, president, presided over the meeting. All sang happy birthday to Pastor Ildiko Rigney. The devotion was given by Becky Green.
An arrangement of white roses will be in church in memory of members who have died this past year.
Committee reports were presented. One baby quilt was sold and five prayer shawls were donated. Also, 440 quilts and 150 school kits were delivered to be shipped overseas to poor countries. Next week, 24 quilts will be delivered to Long Term Recovery Group in Victoria. The group is working on 16 quilts for Promise Point residents. etty Dearman of Mary Martha Circle reported on the delivery of Plates of Love. The next delivery will be prepared and delivered Dec. 6. Anniversary luncheon is set for Feb. 21 at Sky Restaurant.
Barbara Stubbs gifted the group with some historical and vintage directories.
Debra Beck reminded all of the sale of poinsettias for the sanctuary for December.
Forester reported on SWT convention held in September.
Guest speaker was Katie Wallace of Technicolor Ministries.
All goods donated by those attending were given to Norma’s House in Gonzales. One-half of silent auction proceeds went to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Pat Rickman encouraged members to participate in Trinity’s Christmas caroling on Dec. 11.
The meeting adjourned and was followed by a salad luncheon. Members then sang Christmas carols and played the Left/Right game with wrapped Christmas ornaments, which was led by Laura Schulze. When the game was over, members kept the gift ornament she held.