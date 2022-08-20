The Tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico is now expected to come along the border between Northeast Mexico and South Texas, near Brownsville, according to the Corpus Christi National Weather Service.
A small craft advisory was issued for Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
"The disturbance is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico late this afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight and Sunday," according to a news release from the weather service. "Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance could still strengthen slightly and become a tropical storm later today before reaching the coast of northeastern Mexico."
The system is expected to bring an abundance of moisture to the area that is expected to result in additional rainfall throughout South Texas this weekend, according to the release.
