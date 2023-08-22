PORT LAVACA — Heavy winds and horizontal rains fell across portions of the Crossroads on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Harold blew past the region, leaving no major scars.
The National Weather Service said Harold passed the Crossroads and made landfall on Padre Island south of Baffin Bay. But heavy rains and tropical storm force winds were a continuing issue along portions of the South Texas coast.
A brief power outage was reported at Main Street in Port Lavaca on Tuesday.
Tipsy Bean, which just opened Thursday, lost power about noon, but it was restored about 30 minutes later. Owner Donna Cowan said it was a learning experience to go through the storm and said she'd be more prepared next time.
Cowan said she doesn't watch or read the news too often, so her staff told her about the storm Tuesday morning. They brought in the coffee shop's chairs and bar stools and Cowan said might buy a portable generator for next time.
At Nautical Landings Marina near Bayfront Peninsula Park, two boats collided with one another and Port Lavaca police were called to help tie them down. No one was injured.
A tropical storm warning remained from Port O'Connor south to the Rio Grande, with warnings for coastal flooding and high winds.
At 10 a.m., the storm was 55 miles from Port Aransas with winds sustained at 50 mph as it headed west-northwest at 21 mph, according to the weather service.
