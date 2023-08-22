PORT LAVACA — Heavy winds and horizontal rains fell across portions of the Crossroads on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Harold blew past the region, leaving no major scars.

Tropical Storm Harold
Buy Now

A truck drives in the rain while Tropical Storm Harold passes through Tuesday in Refugio.

The National Weather Service said Harold passed the Crossroads and made landfall on Padre Island south of Baffin Bay. But heavy rains and tropical storm force winds were a continuing issue along portions of the South Texas coast.

A brief power outage was reported at Main Street in Port Lavaca on Tuesday.

Tipsy Bean, which just opened Thursday, lost power about noon, but it was restored about 30 minutes later. Owner Donna Cowan said it was a learning experience to go through the storm and said she'd be more prepared next time.

Tropical Storm Harold
Buy Now

An H-E-B customer walks back to their car with their groceries during Tropical Storm Harold Tuesday in Refugio.

Cowan said she doesn't watch or read the news too often, so her staff told her about the storm Tuesday morning. They brought in the coffee shop's chairs and bar stools and Cowan said might buy a portable generator for next time.

At Nautical Landings Marina near Bayfront Peninsula Park, two boats collided with one another and Port Lavaca police were called to help tie them down. No one was injured. 

A tropical storm warning remained from Port O'Connor south to the Rio Grande, with warnings for coastal flooding and high winds.

Tropical Storm Harold
Buy Now

Rain falls down Tuesday morning in Refugio.

At 10 a.m., the storm was 55 miles from Port Aransas with winds sustained at 50 mph as it headed west-northwest at 21 mph, according to the weather service.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 

Tags