Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to move toward land into Monday evening.
“We'll likely going to have a landfall on the upper Texas coast late tonight," said Tim Humphrey, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The storm will likely make landfall near Matagorda at 1 a.m., Humphrey said. The area will see wind speeds up to 65 mph.
Victoria County and the western counties of the Crossroads will likely see little more rain from the storm, Humphrey said. It may see up to 1 to 3 more inches. On Monday, the area saw about 2-3 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.
The heaviest of the rainfall totals will be seen closer to the coast in the Matagorda area up toward Houston and Galveston, he said. Those areas will see upward of 10 inches of rain.
The western part of the storm is dry, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.