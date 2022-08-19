A broad area of low pressure developed Friday afternoon into a tropical system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche.
The system was expected to make landfall in northwest Mexico, south of Brownsville, Saturday night and is expected to bring rain and increased risks of swells and riptides to South Texas, said Waylon Collins, Corpus Christi National Weather Service meteorologist.
The low pressure system has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system before it comes ashore, Collins said.
A U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane-hunting aircraft was headed to the system to get more information, as of Friday afternoon, Collins said.
As of Friday afternoon, the system was not expected to come to Texas, but the moisture from the system is expected to carry into South Texas and bring rainfall in the coming days, he said.
This weekend, there is expected to be about ¼-inch to 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, while the storm isn't likely to reach Texas, it is expected to cause increased risks of swell and riptides along the gulf shore, Collins said.
Residents were encouraged to be careful and monitor weather service alerts about swells and riptides as the storm approaches.
