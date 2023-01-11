A pickup truck flipped after a two-vehicle crash at a Victoria intersection on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At 2:58 p.m., a traffic light outage at John Stockbauer Drive and Airline Road caused two pickups, one red and another silver, to crash into each other, Senior Police Officer Joseph Smith said.
One of the vehicles failed to yield the right of way, Smith said. But it was unclear which of the trucks caused the crash.
Both of the pickup's drivers were treated by emergency medical services personnel at the location of the crash.