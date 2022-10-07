Tuesday will be voter registration day in Texas and with the governor's race to be decided Nov. 8, the Victoria County elections administrator advised those wanting to register to vote do so.
"Our voter registration has been busy because of the general election this year," said Victoria County Elections Administrator Margetta Hill. "It generally picks (up) especially with a governor's race."
Unregistered voters have until Oct. 11 to register to participate in the upcoming elections. In the U.S., voters can vote if they are a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where they submit the application, 18 years old or older on Election Day, not a convicted felon and have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdictions to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Voters can present one of the following approved forms of photo identification to vote in person in Texas: a Texas driver license, a Texas election identification certificate, a Texas personal identification care, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. military identification card with photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate with photo or a U.S. passport.
"During this time of year we get calls about the people on the ballot," Hill said. "During the month before an election, the traffic really picks up in the office."
With the governor's race in Texas this year, Hill said that had increased interest in this election. Vying to be governor of Texas are Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
Abbott grew up in Dallas and practiced law in Houston before entering politics. He first entered elective office with a state district judgeship in Harris County. Abbott served on the Texas Supreme Court for five years and three terms as the state attorney general. He was first elected as governor in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
O'Rourke grew up in El Paso and began his political career as a city council member there. He served for six years, including one year as mayor pro tem. O'Rourke served three terms in Congress before giving up the seat to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, which he lost.
For the pending midterm elections, the occupants of seven state seats will be chosen: one of three seats on the Railroad Commission, Texas comptroller, agriculture commissioner, land commissioner, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor. Also on the ballot are district seats for legislators, the State Board of Education, and the judiciary.
“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered," said Texas Secretary of State John Scott in a Thursday press release. "Update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election.”
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday at the following locations: the Victoria Public Library at 302 N. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Victoria College Student Center at 2200 E. Red River St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the University of Houston-Victoria at 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Pattie Dodson Health Center at 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mail in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.
"Victoria has a lot of people who vote by mail," Hill said. "Victoria has always been a county that votes by mail We'll be busy from now until Election Day."