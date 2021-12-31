Two people were arrested on gambling charges by Victoria County deputies Thursday.
Juan Ramirez Segovia Jr., 52, of Beeville, and Marina Marie Pena, 21, of Victoria, were arrested at 6:48 p.m. on suspicion of several crimes, according to Victoria County jail records.
Both were charged with gambling promotion; possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Additional details were unavailable Friday.
