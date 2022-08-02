Deputies arrested Jose Gomez, 24, of Pharr, and Jorge Teran, 25, of Edinberg, Monday, on suspicion of human smuggling.
Justin Marr, Victoria County sheriff, said Tuesday the two men were charged together when they were caught trying to smuggle four undocumented immigrants from Mexico through Victoria.
Both men remained in jail Tuesday, each with an $80,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Karnes City man by deputies Aug. 1 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member as well as interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, as well as on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces as well as tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 2 on warrants charging him with credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly person and property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
