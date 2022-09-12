Officers arrested two men separately on Friday on warrants charging them with aggravated child sexual assault.
Officers arrested John Dominguez, 51, of Yoakum, Friday, on two warrants.
One warrant charged him with violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,500 case, with a previous conviction, according to jail records. Another warrant charged him aggravated child sexual assault.
Dominguez remained jailed Monday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies also arrested James Thomas Harrison, 77, of Victoria, Friday, on a warrant charging him with aggravated child sexual assault.
Harrison has since been released.
Officers arrested Vanessa Ann Raz, 39, of Victoria, Sunday on 12 warrants and suspicion of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction.
The warrants included six warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors. Two warrants charged her with bail jumping and failure to appear. Other warrants charged her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case and a resisting arrest, search or transportation case. She also had warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and property theft between $100-$750.
Raz remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $59,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Austin man by deputies Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 8 grams cases, as well as warrants charging him with property theft less than $100, with a previous conviction, engaging in organized criminal activity and bail jumping and failure to appear, felony.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, search or transportation cases, as well as on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, as well as on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Austin man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 9 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a service theft between $750-$2,500 case, as well as a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Houston woman by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a vehicle burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, as well as on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Bay City man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense, case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Sept. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Sept. 9 on a warrant charging her with an accident that caused greater than $200 damage to a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors, a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member, as well as on suspicion of continuous violence against family, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Kerrville man by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possessing a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of assaulting a family member, causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 12 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor, as well as on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transportation and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 12 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a resisting arrest, search or transportation case, as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping or failure to appear.