advocate staff report
Officers arrested Clayton Matthew Blanchard, 39, of Victoria, Tuesday on a warrant charging him violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member, with a previous conviction case, as well as on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
Blanchard remained jailed Wednesday on $2,500 bond in the evading arrest charge and no bond in the violation of probation charge.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Marcus Joel Morales, 32, of Port Lavaca, Tuesday, on a warrant charging his with violation of probation in an assault of a family member, with a previous conviction, case.
Morales remained jailed Wednesday on $40,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, as well as on a warrant charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Cuero man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, as well as on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Port O’Connor man by deputies Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Cuero man by DeWitt County deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging him with home burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a harassment of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 30 on warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor as well as a parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.