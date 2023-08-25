The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is investigating a complaint filed against the Tidehaven school district that says the district discriminated against a student on the base of race, sex and disability.
Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show a student/family has accused the district of failing to take appropriate action following reports of racial harassment. The complaint says the district treated the student differently based on race and disability than the students' peers.
The complaint also accuses the district of discrimination on the basis of sex, stating the district failed to take "adequate measures" in addressing sexual harassment against the student. It also alleges the district retaliated against the student.
The identity of the individual who filed the complaint was removed from the documents.
It is unknown when any supposed incidents noted in the complaint took place, but documents show the federal agency opened the investigation in June.
The Office for Civil Rights is responsible for ensuring any entities that receive federal funding are in compliance with statutes like Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin, and Title IX, which prohibits sex or gender discrimination in education programs and activities.
In a written statement on Friday, Tidehaven Superintendent Patrick Talbert said the district is aware of the claims and said the district will "fully cooperate with the Office for Civil Rights, which currently has only the family’s side of this story."
"Tidehaven ISD anticipates that the OCR will reach the same conclusions as the other agencies," Talbert said.
According to obtained correspondence between the agency and school district, the office requested district reports of racial harassment, sexual harassment and copies of the district's disciplinary policies regarding student complaints of discrimination.
Earlier this week, another Texas school district was found to have violated Title IX statutes. On Monday, the Department of Education determined Pflugerville Independent School District did not correctly respond to a sexual assault case in 2018-19 and did not provide accommodations for a student with a disability.