Representatives from the University of Houston System, UHV, UH and the Katy community participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 14 for the new Katy Academic Building that houses classes for UHV and UH programs. The new location is a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building at 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. in Katy near the intersection of interstate Highway 10 and the Grand Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.