Katy Ribbon Cutting 2019

Pictured from left are Katy Mayor Bill Hastings; U.S. Rep. Pete Olson; Jay Neal, UH at Katy associate vice president for academic affairs and chief operating officer; Paula Short, UH System senior vice chancellor for academic affairs; UHV President Bob Glenn; UH System Chancellor Renu Khator; State Rep. Gina Calanni; Durga Agrawal and John Fields, members of the UH System Board of Regents; and Jason Smith, UH System vice chancellor for government relations.

 Contributed photo

Representatives from the University of Houston System, UHV, UH and the Katy community participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 14 for the new Katy Academic Building that houses classes for UHV and UH programs. The new location is a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building at 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. in Katy near the intersection of interstate Highway 10 and the Grand Parkway.

