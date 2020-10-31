Diane Kliem, a University of Houston-Victoria alumna and the 2020 American Business Woman of the Year, will lead a virtual seminar about the importance of networking during the last installment of the fall series of Bridge to Brilliance – Building Resiliency to Inspire, Develop and Grow Entrepreneurship.
The virtual event will begin at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 through Microsoft Teams. It is free and open to the public. The series was created by the Personal Growth and Mentorship subcommittee of the UHV School of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Board.
“We are excited to have Diane Kliem lead us through a seminar about the crucial skill of networking,” said Rosie McCusker, manager of student recruitment and community outreach for the business school. “This event is a great opportunity, especially for students, to hear tips from successful leaders which will help them to develop their own careers. The ideas generated during the Bridge to Brilliance events help all of us as we adapt our practices to times where it is more difficult to meet face to face.”
The Bridge to Brilliance series was created to connect the UHV and business communities and serve as a personal growth community for entrepreneurs, business students and marketers. Kliem will be interviewed by Mark Martinez, an advisor for the UHV Small Business Development Center, as well as students.
Kliem is a Victoria attorney and president of Kliem & Associates. She also is a CPA, mediator, business owner and member of the advisory board. In 1992, Kliem earned a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting from UHV. She was honored in 2015 as the Business Person of the Year for the Small Business Administration regional awards as a client of the UHV Small Business Development Center. In October 2019, she was named the 2020 American Business Woman, the top spot in the 2020 Top 10 Business Women of the American Business Women’s Association.
Networking is an important role in any business or working professional’s life, and it can lead to job opportunities and lifelong mentors when done successfully, Kliem said.
“Networking is a big part of my story and my success,” she said. “Hopefully someone will hear my story and become inspired to accomplish their own goals. Once you are comfortable with the concept of networking, it can have a big impact on your professional career, no matter what field you are in.”
Bridge to Brilliance will continue in the spring with the event, “100 Jobs” at 3:30 p.m. on Jan.12. The event will focus on learning about more than 100 career options and getting help finding a career path.
For more information, contact Rosie McCusker at mccuskerr@uhv.edu.
To register for the event, go to houstonvictoria.radiusbycampusmgmt.com/ssc/eform/N6700oC8kk20x6700sx673.ssc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.