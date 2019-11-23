UHV biology students present research at state capital conference

Katie Timmins, a Victoria senior biology major, presented her research about aquatic slime mold that she found in her personal aquarium and analyzed during the fall semester to Stanley Roux Jr., a University of Texas at Austin professor of molecular biosciences and the conference’s keynote speaker.
Timmins was one of six University of Houston-Victoria undergraduate biology students who attended and presented research during the Capital of Texas Undergraduate Research Conference in Austin. Other students who attended the conference were Tyler Muschalek, of Edna; Jessica Fischer and Melissa Dean, of Victoria; and Elvis Egwu and Elijah Osasenaga, of Nigeria.
Their research focused on dietary topics, including how rotifers metabolize carbohydrates in comparison to humans’ metabolism, how pufferfish metabolize fat and sugars and why pufferfish carry their fat deposits around the liver. Attending the conference with the students were Gen Kaneko and Hashimul Ehsan, UHV assistant professors of biology.
