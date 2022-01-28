Representatives from the University of Houston-Victoria and Blinn College met Tuesday to sign an agreement that will allow students to earn both an associate and bachelor’s degree at each institution through an academic pathway program.
Through this new agreement, called the Clear, Affordable Pathway to Success Program or C.A.P.S., students will have the opportunity to enroll in both institutions and start on an associate degree from Blinn College and a bachelor’s degree from UHV at the same time. By being co-enrolled in both institutions, students can get a head start on their bachelor’s degree.
Students following the pathway program will be able to complete an associate and bachelor’s degree for under $25,000 and be eligible for scholarships at both institutions.
“We’re very excited to have this opportunity to work with a great community college,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We are going to do what it takes to help students get to the future that they see for themselves. I see a bright future for us all, and I look forward to working with Blinn College.”
The two institutions will offer 21 degree pathways, including programs such as accounting, biology, construction management, computer science, cybersecurity, education, mathematics, nursing and more. These specific pathways will help to encourage students to complete an associate degree and continue their educational journey to a bachelor’s degree.
“The Blinn College District is proud to partner with the University of Houston-Victoria to provide students with seamless pathways to 21 career-focused bachelor’s degrees,” said Mary Hensley, chancellor of the Blinn College District. “With an emphasis on affordability and individualized instruction, this agreement has been designed to make higher education more accessible and to encourage student achievement.”
Students can enroll in one of the degree pathways starting in high school through dual-credit enrollment at Blinn College, or as a first-year student at Blinn College. Some students may be able to take more than one UHV course during their first year in the program.
“Agreements such as this one are very important to the future of higher education,” said Karla DeCuir, UHV senior director of enrollment management and external affairs. “It is important for us to find a way to make higher education degrees more accessible and affordable by creating pathways to success.”
This program will help students engage with others at both campuses, and Blinn College students can become familiar with UHV faculty early in their education. Depending on the degree program, students will be able to later transfer to the UHV campus in Victoria, UHV Katy or online, DeCuir said.
“We are excited to have this new type of program for Blinn College and UHV students,” she said. “We are focused on how we can help students from the very beginning of their college careers and how they can immerse themselves in a program that will lead them to earning two degrees and set them up for a successful career.”
Students who are interested in the Clear, Affordable Pathway to Success Program will need to apply to both Blinn College and UHV. For more information, contact UHV at transferrecruitment@uhv.edu or 281-396-3808, or go to www.uhv.edu/transfer or www.blinn.edu.
