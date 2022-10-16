The 2022 UHV College of Business alumni networking event will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at UHV Katy, 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. Room 106.
The school’s alumna Huandong “Mary” Faris, chief financial officer at Grocery Services Inc., will be the keynote speaker.
he event is open to all alumni and students of the College of Business.
Alumni who would like to serve as an alumni association officer or have questions are asked to contact Kaveh (Kevin) McAdam, director of community engagement and associate professor of management, at mcadamk@uhv.edu.