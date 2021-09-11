The University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma recently was named to the society’s Chapter Honor Roll program and designated an honors chapter, earning the chapter global recognition and the ability to nominate for awards from the international business honor society.
Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for programs, such as those in the UHV School of Business Administration, that are accredited by AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The association accredits less than 5% of business schools worldwide.
Only the top 10% of undergraduate students, the top 20% of graduate students and all doctoral candidates who have successfully defended their dissertation at an AACSB-accredited business school are eligible to be in the society.
“Just like the AACSB only accredits the upper echelon of business schools worldwide, this honors status within the honor society recognizes our chapter as having the upper echelon of business students at UHV,” said Ken Colwell, dean of the UHV School of Business Administration. “It is also recognition that we are providing a quality education for our students and making sure they have the resources they need for life after college.”
UHV has inducted students into the chapter since 2006 and has 63 members. The UHV chapter recently became a honors chapter after the chapter met criteria for the society’s Chapter Honor Roll program, which awards active collegiate chapters that engage members to take advantage of all the society offers, according to the society’s website. Some of the eligibility requirements to receive recognition include a letter of intent from the dean of the business school and an invitation to all eligible students to join Beta Gamma Sigma, said Emmanuel Quansah, a UHV assistant professor of management and one of the chapter’s faculty advisors.
Students who are honor society members receive benefits that include access to workshops, conferences, internships, volunteer opportunities, networking and scholarships. A key benefit for student members is joining the society’s network of students and professionals, Quansah said. Students also become lifetime members when they join the society and can look forward to benefits that include professional development, networking and discounts on professional attire, insurance, technology and more. Members also can add their membership status to their resumes.
“Student members are able to access so much through networking, whether it be advice from someone in the field they are pursuing or help finding a job,” he said. “With this honors status, it further indicates that they are top students. We are committed to high academic standards and student development and engagement, and we will continue to find opportunities to help our students reach the highest level to compete in the global market.”
Edith Moreno, a UHV senior from Houston, joined the society in August. Moreno has worked full time in an assistant role in finance for the past five years, is bilingual and has a Series 65 license. Her next step is to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance so she can step into an advisor role. She plans to graduate in December 2022.
“I have learned on the job how important it is for female advisors in this male-dominated industry to be a part of helping other women make sound financial decisions throughout life,” she said.
Moreno was approached to join the society because she met the student criteria, and after looking into the lifetime access to benefits, she decided to join. She looks forward to opportunities that will help her at work, including professional development workshops and the chance to meet and network with other student members, as well as professional benefits after she graduates.
“Being able to put down that I am a member of this society and part of an honors chapter is a nice recognition and opens up opportunities for the future,” she said.
