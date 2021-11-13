UHV celebrates year of achievements at in-person annual report event

UHV President Bob Glenn, right, stands with award winners on Tuesday after the 2020-2021 UHV President’s Annual Report and Excellence Awards. Pictured with Glenn, from left, is Kay McCoy, who accepted the People Who Make A Difference Award on behalf of her late husband, Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy; Tammy and David Murphy, owners and operators of the two Chick-fil-A locations in Victoria, who both received the Community Partnership Award; and UHV student Tiarah Figueroa, recipient of the Student Leadership Award.