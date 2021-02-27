Several University of Houston-Victoria degree programs from each of the university’s three schools recently were ranked as some of the best in the country by a national student-focused website. UHV also was named a top school for students with disabilities.
Intelligent.com, a website that provides research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs, announced its 2021 rankings for degrees at universities throughout the U.S.
In addition to having several programs included in the list, UHV also ranked in the top 45 of schools in the state and was named the best school for students with disabilities.
“At UHV, we have excellent faculty and staff members who help our students achieve their educational goals at an affordable price,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs. “It is exciting to see our programs receive recognition among universities in the country.”
The rankings are calculated through a scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. The website analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. The website provided a score, the name of the school, estimated cost per credit, accreditations, online programs and contact information.
UHV rankings and programs this year include:
- 10 – Master of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis in the Best Master’s in Behavioral Psychology Degree Programs. The program also received recognition as the “Best for Special Education.”
- 13 – Master of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis in the Top 50 Affordable Board Certified Behavior Analyst Degree Programs. The website also called the program the “Best in the South.”
- 17 – Master of Arts in Forensic Psychology in the Best Master’s in Forensic Psychology Degree Programs. The program also was listed as the best program for licensing.
- 18 – Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing in the Best Master’s in Creative Writing Degree Programs. The website also listed the program as the most inexpensive for in-state tuition.
- 32 – Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business in the Best Supply Chain Management Degree Programs. The program also was named the “Best in the West” in this category.
- 50 – Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in the Best Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Degree Program. The program also received recognition for the best focus on science.
Andria Young, a professor of special education, said she was glad to see that the Master of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis received recognition. The 39-credit online program is convenient for students who want to become Board Certified Behavior Analysts, she said. Students who have a master’s degree will only need to take the 21-hour Applied Behavior Analysis verified course sequence.
“We’ve had students from all over Texas in the program who wouldn’t otherwise have access to UHV if not for the online program,” Young said. “What we offer here will help expand the skills of students who are teachers or work in clinics with children and adults with autism and other disabilities. By being online, we can help make things easier for our students to complete their degrees on their own time and around their schedule.”
