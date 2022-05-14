President Bob and Teachers

UHV President Bob Glenn speaks Tuesday during the Spring 2022 Student Teacher Induction Ceremony in Victoria.

 Contributed photo

University of Houston-Victoria College of Education & Health Professions students and their families listen as UHV President Bob Glenn speaks Tuesday during the Spring 2022 Student Teacher Induction Ceremony in Victoria. Thirteen of 28 education students were honored in Victoria with pins to celebrate the completion of student teaching and the beginning of their careers as educators. An additional ceremony to honor UHV student teachers in the Katy area is planned for Wednesday evening at UHV Katy.

