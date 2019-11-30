Those who dream about becoming a school principal or a school counselor, have an interest in educational technology training, or wish to increase their expertise in the field of education can learn how to achieve these career paths and more at a University of Houston-Victoria open house.
The UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development’s Graduate Programs Open House will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the UHV University North Multi-Purpose Room, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in pursuing a graduate degree through the school.
Faculty members will be on hand to talk about several topics, including how to transfer to UHV and how to apply to the graduate programs. Those who plan to attend can bring transcripts to the event. The deadline to apply for spring admission is Jan. 3.
“The open house is a great way for our faculty to answer important questions people interested in graduate school might have, such as ‘What will classes be like?’ or ‘Can I work while going to school?’” said Rachel Martinez, associate dean and associate professor of special education. “It is a good opportunity to learn more about what classes would look like in whichever path they choose.”
Faculty also will be able to speak about specific programs, Martinez said. The school offers seven different graduate programs and within those programs are 28 different master’s degrees. Popular careers that require a master’s degree include school counselor, educational diagnostician and teaching at a college or university.
Most of the programs offer courses both online and face-to-face, or are offered fully online, Martinez said.
Attendees also can learn more about the Master of Science in sport management, a new degree that will be offered this spring, said Philip Garza, manager of recruiting and marketing for the school.
Graduate degrees offered at the school include a Master of Education with an emphasis in administration and supervision; adult and higher education; counselor education; curriculum and instruction; educational technology and special education. The school also offers the VOICE teacher certification program that enables anyone with a bachelor’s degree to earn their teacher certification in as little as a year.
“A graduate degree is a great step for students to take to further their careers,” said Fred Litton, dean of the school. “Our excellent faculty and staff are ready to help our students reach their career goals and be prepared for the future.”
To learn more about this event, contact Philip Garza at 361-570-4252, garzap5@uhv.edu or education@uhv.edu.
