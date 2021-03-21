Hardik Gohel, a University of Houston-Victoria assistant professor of computer science, recently joined the University of Houston’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Data Science Institute as a faculty researcher.
Gohel will serve as a researcher of data science and artificial intelligence and conduct collaborative research and teaching activities.
“This is a great opportunity for Dr. Gohel to continue conducting cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence and develop connections benefiting UHV students,” said Craig Goodman, interim dean of the UHV School of Arts & Sciences. “Dr. Gohel’s research is well-regarded, and this allows him to continue thriving as a scholar and a teacher.”
The institute collaborates with colleges to lead research, education and service activities in data science, scientific computing and application areas that are important to the Houston economy. These include energy and health. Research will range from foundational research in data science and scientific computing to key application areas, including cyber and physical security, drug development and discovery, sustainable communities and infrastructure, and accessible and personalized health care, according to the institute’s website.
Gohel joined UHV in 2019 and has extensive research experience in artificial intelligence. His research projects have included cyber test automation and monitoring, big data for security intelligence, and trustworthy cyberspace for security and privacy of social media.
“I am excited to join the institute as a researcher,” Gohel said. “Areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity need more research and workforce due to the high demand in the global market. I look forward to promoting research, education, service, operations and outreach in data science across the Houston, Katy and Victoria areas. I also look forward to engaging more UHV students into the data science and artificial intelligence research.”
Recently, the World Health Organization included two of Gohel’s collaborative research publications in its global literature database. The articles discussed intelligent, early diagnostic tools to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic and provide personalized point of care. His papers also introduced artificial intelligence-supported biosensing technologies that can be used for early-stage COVID-19 diagnosis and in the support of intelligent health care management.
Gohel also will lead a project at UHV that is supported by a $198,028 Department of Defense National Defense Education STEM grant in collaboration with Alabama A&M University and Navajo Technical University. It will help train students in research and development. He also is the faculty adviser for the recently formed student chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest professional organization dedicated to advancing technology. Additionally, Gohel was promoted to the status of senior member of the IEEE. Only 8% of IEEE members hold this title.
“My association with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Data Science Institute will pursue new approaches to data science research, education, operations and partnership,” Gohel said. “My approach is to connect elements of data science from engineering, technology, science and the humanities.”
UHV undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in data science courses are encouraged to sign up this month for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Data Science Institute training courses, which begin in April. These courses include data visualization, scientific programming, principles of data management, machine learning and more. These courses will be available at no cost and will not affect a student’s GPA. More courses will be offered in the fall, Gohel said.
UHV students studying computer science can learn more about how to sign up for the program by contacting Gohel at gohelh@uhv.edu.
