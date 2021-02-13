Abran Rodriguez, an assistant professor of counselor education at the University of Houston-Victoria, recently was a recipient of the Chi Sigma Iota Excellence in Counseling Research Grant in the amount of $2,170 for wellness counseling research.
Rodriguez received the grant for his study titled, “The Essential Self: Gay Men’s Perceptions of Spirituality, Gender Identity, Cultural Identity and Self-Care.” This study and grant will help to inform further research into the topic at UHV, Rodriguez said.
“With this grant, Dr. Rodriguez will be able to provide and share important insight for counselor education professionals,” said Rachel Martinez, interim dean of the UHV School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development. “We are delighted that Dr. Rodriguez received this grant and look forward to hearing what he learned during this study.”
Rodriguez joined UHV in 2019 and teaches a variety of counselor education courses, including “Multi-cultural Counseling,” “Counseling Techniques,” and “Addictions Counseling.” He is the faculty adviser of the Mu Kappa Nu chapter of Chi Sigma Iota at UHV. Chi Sigma Iota is an international honor society that recognizes academic excellence in professional counseling. In addition to being the Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs Accreditation Liaison for the Counselor Education Program at UHV, Rodriguez also was appointed this past fall to the Equality and Inclusion Task Force for the Texas Counseling Association.
Each year, Chi Sigma Iota awards three grants for Excellence in Counseling Research in the areas of professional advocacy research, leadership research and wellness counseling research. The committee that awarded Rodriguez wrote that his proposal stood out from a large number of applications and stated, “Overall, this is a well-written proposal that is very important to the profession.”
This was the first time Rodriguez applied for the grant, and he said he was pleased with the help and support he received from Martinez, his counselor education faculty colleagues, and the School of Education faculty.
“There is a consistent gap in counseling research in counseling when it comes to underserved populations such as the LGBTQ populations, minority groups or the disabled community,” Rodriguez said. “It feels appropriate given the current social conversations surrounding diversity to do further research focused on minority populations and learn more about effective counseling techniques for different communities.”
The study will focus on gathering qualitative data into understanding the perception of wellness held by gay men, as well as spirituality, gender identity, cultural identity and self-care. Rodriguez was inspired to do more research in this area by the concentration of diversity and inclusion activities at UHV, including the Brave Space Series, during which he served as a panelist for a discussion about LGBTQ and faith in the fall.
This research will help inform counseling theory and practice for professional counselors, counselor educators and other counseling stakeholders, Rodriguez said. The study will involve up to 25 participants and will be completed later this spring. He will present the research findings this summer at the Chi Sigma Iota annual conference. He also will be able to publish his research in an academic journal and would like to publish the study in an LGBTQ research journal.
“The takeaway of this study is to give power to people’s voices so that we can better understand and help others,” Rodriguez said. “It is important that we learn these stories and honor and respect these voices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.