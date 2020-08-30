The world looked very different when Ricardo Teixeira became the UHV Faculty Senate vice president at the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. Now, as he steps into the role of president, the university and its faculty are working together to find ways to handle new and ongoing challenges.
“I see serving as a huge commitment that is important to the university as a whole and the faculty,” Teixeira said. “The Faculty Senate allows the faculty be heard by the university’s leaders, and I plan to do my part by dedicating time and energy to discuss important issues.”
Teixeira, a UHV associate professor of mathematics and director of the mathematics program, transitioned into his new role on Aug. 10 from his previous position as vice president. Keith Akins, associate professor of criminal justice and the previous president, moved into the role of past president.
“I have great confidence and absolute faith that Ricardo will represent the faculty to the best of his ability,” Akins said.
The Faculty Senate advocates for the UHV faculty in the university’s decision-making process. It also serves as a sounding board for faculty members to share their ideas to be submitted for consideration by the administration. As part of this goal, the Faculty Senate president sits on UHV boards and committees such as the President’s Cabinet and the Academic Council.
Teixeira joined the UHV faculty in 2010 as a lecturer. Through the years, he has been promoted first to assistant professor and then received tenure as associate professor. Although he had not previously served on the Faculty Senate before being named vice president in 2019, he did chair the university’s Core Curriculum Committee for eight years.
Now, as Faculty Senate president for 2020-2021, Teixeira has a few goals that he wants to accomplish. One new issue that has arisen during the pandemic is how faculty members’ access to research, conferences and professional resources has been lessened. Because these types of activities are tied to faculty promotions and evaluations, the Faculty Senate is working with UHV administration to take the pandemic into account and find a way to address faculty members’ needs.
Another goal for the year is to establish a long-term plan to bring faculty pay closer to the national average. But whether the issues are new or old, Teixeira is looking forward to working with university officials and reaching agreements through communicating.
“The pandemic has complicated things for everyone, but that just means we will have to work a little harder to find solutions,” Teixeira said. “The important thing is that we work together, take what we have and move forward despite the challenges. It’s going to be hard work, but we can get some good things done when we work together.”
Joining Teixeira and Akins are:
Executive Committee:
- Vice President – Jeff Blodgett, professor of marketing, School of Business Administration
- Secretary – Melanie Lemanski, assistant professor of psychology, School of Arts & Sciences
- Member-at-large – Joann Olson, associate professor of adult and higher education, School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
Senators:
- Justin Bell, associate professor of philosophy, School of Arts & Sciences and director of the UHV Honors Program, University College
- Brent Lang, assistant professor of psychology, School of Arts & Sciences
- Jang-Woo Park, assistant professor of mathematics, School of Arts & Sciences
- Scheila Martins, assistant professor of computer science, School of Arts & Sciences
- Xiaobo Dong, associate professor of accounting, School of Business Administration
- John Kagochi, associate professor of economic development, School of Business Administration
- Emmanuel Quansah, assistant professor of management, School of Business Administration
- Yong Glasure, professor of economics, School of Business Administration
- Chang Woock Lee, assistant professor of kinesiology, School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Abran Rodriguez, assistant professor of counselor education, School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
- Lou Lloyd-Zanini, associate professor of educational leadership, School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.