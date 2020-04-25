National website Best Colleges Online recently listed the University of Houston-Victoria Master of Arts in forensic psychology as the second most affordable, quality degree in the U.S. based on tuition, accreditation and inclusion in major publications.
The website included UHV’s degree in its 2020 Top 25 Most Affordable Master’s in Forensic Psychology Online Programs list. The programs were selected from universities listed in the National Center for Education Statistics, a federal entity that collects and evaluates data related to U.S. education.
“UHV’s graduate forensic psychology degree is an excellent program that prepares students to be quality professionals,” said Beverly Tomek, interim dean of the UHV School of Arts & Sciences. “This ranking is a welcome acknowledgement of our university’s commitment to offering a quality education at an affordable price.”
The website then narrowed the choices based on accreditation, rankings from publications such as U.S. News & World Report, and tuition and fees less than $35,000 a year. UHV is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and was included in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report’s college ranking list. An in-state UHV graduate student taking nine credit hours in both the fall and spring semesters this school year is paying about $7,900 in tuition and fees.
In addition to its affordability, UHV’s graduate forensic psychology program has many factors that make it an excellent option for students, said Karen Parsonson, UHV assistant professor and director of the forensic psychology program. From the dedicated, student-focused faculty to the online and face-to-face courses, everything works together to deliver a well-rounded program to students.
“The graduates from our program have earned reputations as well-respected professionals, and our clinical partners appreciate their knowledge and capability,” Parsonson said. “Our graduates have found positions in many fields, including hospitals, jails, parole and probation departments, social services and private practices.”
While most of UHV’s program is online, some specific classes are held face to face, especially if they involve learning assessment or therapeutic techniques. Full-time students who take classes in the fall, spring and summer are able to complete the program in two years. Students must pass a comprehensive exam on their core coursework in order to graduate. They also must successfully complete three practicums to gain valuable hands-on experience. This also helps them with their licensing exams and supervised practice after graduation before they can practice independently as licensed mental health professionals.
“Our students are some of the most amazing and motivated people I’ve met,” Parsonson said. “They have a passion to learn, and I know they are going to be stellar practitioners.”
For more information about the master’s degree in forensic psychology, contact Parsonson at 361-570-4191 or parsonsonk@uhv.edu.
