A University of Houston-Victoria graduate accounting program recently was ranked by a national website as one of the five most affordable programs in the nation.
Master’s Program Guide, a website that ranks higher education programs, named the UHV School of Business Administration’s Strategic Master of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting fifth on its 10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs in Accounting list. The website determined the rankings based on factors that included tuition, financial aid, online courses, success of alumni and the school’s accreditation.
“Getting a Strategic MBA with a concentration in accounting is a big deal for students,” said Danny Chiang, UHV associate professor of accounting and chair of the accounting division. “The program doesn’t just prepare them for the CPA exam, it also prepares them to move into higher positions in their careers because many companies want a manager with an MBA.”
The School of Business Administration is accredited through AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which accredits less than 5% of business schools worldwide.
One of the factors that led to the ranking was the availability of online resources for students, according to the website. UHV students use an online platform called Blackboard to access lecture notes, engage in online class discussions, reach out to faculty, submit assignments, take tests and see their grades. If they have any issues with Blackboard, students also have access to online support staff.
UHV started offering online courses earlier than most other universities, so the school’s online system is especially strong, Chiang said. However, the school also offers face-to-face classes for the program, and even when students take online classes, the faculty still are readily accessible to help students.
“The concepts in accounting are not easy to understand,” Chiang said. “When our students have questions or need help understanding a particular concept, faculty members are available both online and in person to offer assistance. We also have some students who started an accounting club this semester and offer tutoring to other students.”
In addition to the online accessibility of the program, the website also ranked UHV’s program based on tuition and the availability of financial aid. A Texas resident taking nine hours as a graduate student is paying $3,950 in tuition and fees each semester this school year. In addition, UHV awarded $37 million in financial aid during the previous year.
For Kuralay Zharmagambetova, a UHV international student from Aktobe, Kazakhstan, the program is a win-win.
“It makes the process of moving forward in my career easier,” she said. “I want to become a CPA, and this program not only leads to getting an MBA, but also specifically helps me prepare for the CPA exam. I have friends who got degrees at other schools, and often they have to spend even more time to meet the requirements for the exam after they graduate.”
One of the major advantages of UHV’s program is how the courses use real-world situations and businesses to help students prepare for the working world. Eventually, Zharmagambetova wants to work for Deloitte, one of the largest accounting and auditing firms in the world.
“There’s so much to take away from this program,” she said. “I have the opportunity to network with my fellow students and learn directly from professors who have actual CPA experience. They’re always available to share their knowledge and wisdom. It’s great to know they are willing to spend the time to help students become established professionals.”
To learn more about the Strategic MBA with a concentration in accounting, contact the School of Business Administration at busadvisor@uhv.edu or 800-687-4293.
