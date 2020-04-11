Two websites recently ranked the University of Houston-Victoria’s graduate creative writing program as one of the best online degrees as well as one of the most affordable in the nation based on UHV’s alumni salaries and tuition rates.
Guide to Online Schools is a free and comprehensive guide that helps students compare online colleges in the U.S. The website recently released its list of Best Value Colleges. The website’s sister site, Online U, also released its list of most affordable online colleges. The UHV Master of Fine Arts program was listed as a top school on both sites.
The rankings were No 7 for Best Online Master of Fine Arts Programs and No. 8 for Most Affordable Online MFA Programs.
The rankings are based on a combination of tuition rates and PayScale salary data. Both websites used out-of-state tuition unless the school applied in-state tuition for all online students. The salary figures used in the best college rankings reflect median mid-career salaries of graduates to show the return on investment 10 years out. Only regionally accredited schools with reported PayScale salaries were considered for the rankings.
Guide to Online Schools provided a ranking, the annual tuition for out-of-state students and estimated mid-career salary, while Online U included a ranking and the annual tuition. The annual tuition for an out-of-state graduate student this year is $13,934.16, and the cost per credit hour is $774.12.
“I’m very pleased with this recognition,” said Anthony Madrid, UHV director of the MFA program in creative writing and assistant English and creative writing professor. “Our faculty take teaching seriously and are well-suited for online teaching and creating connections with students.”
The UHV Master of Fine Arts program has received top rankings by other websites over the past few years. The online structure is more one-on-one than in a classroom, Madrid said, and creates an opportunity for faculty to help students in their studies. The faculty are able to build a rapport with students and mentor them, as well as help students network.
The program has about 22 students this semester, and Madrid hopes to grow the program.
“The MFA in creative writing program is an excellent example of the outstanding graduate programs here at UHV,” said Beverly Tomek, interim dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “Our faculty is ready to help the next generation of writers reach their goals at an affordable price.”
