About 515 University of Houston-Victoria graduates walked the stage Saturday in the UHV fall commencement ceremony and heard from a U.S. senator.
The ceremony was in the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy. A livestream of the ceremony is available at uhv.edu/graduation.
“Commencement ceremonies are a joyous time for everyone involved,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “All of our graduates have overcome challenges on their way to commencement, and we are all proud of their hard work and dedication.”
The keynote address was given by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who first was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and is in his third term. He has served the people of Texas for more than three decades, first as a district judge and later as a member of the Texas Supreme Court and Texas Attorney General.
Cornyn helped bring billions of dollars in federal aid to the state after the area was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He also helped secure $5.5 billion in targeted tax relief for Texans impacted by Harvey. Following the storm, Cornyn met with Victoria Independent School District officials to survey damage at Aloe Elementary School and learn more about how students were impacted. He has held countless meetings with local and state officials to monitor and offer his help with the ongoing recovery.
This is the second time Cornyn has been selected as a keynote speaker for the university’s fall commencement. He last spoke during the 2007 fall commencement ceremony.
New UHV-specific graduation regalia made its debut during the ceremony. The new graduation robes feature a UHV logo and red stripes on both sleeves. The regalia was designed by members of the university’s Student Government Association. The new design appears on both graduate and undergraduate robes.
Also new this year was the “Stole of Gratitude.” The stole, which students can purchase to wear over their robes, features a red border and an embroidered UHV logo on one side. Students wore the stoles during the ceremony and afterward could give the stole to someone who supported them while they were working toward earning their degrees.
John D. Fields brought greetings from the UH System Board of Regents, and Keith Akins, president of the UHV Faculty Senate, spoke on behalf of the faculty senate. Rosie McCusker, chair of the UHV Staff Council, represented the council during the ceremony.
Glenn gave the official welcome and introduced the honors recipients. The deans of each of UHV’s three schools presented the candidates for degrees from their respective schools, and Glenn conferred the degrees.
Christy Maeker, UHV Class of 1993 alumna with a Master of Education degree, inducted new graduates into UHV’s alumni, and Jeffrey Cass, past president of the faculty senate, led the singing of the university’s alma mater.
UHV hosts graduation ceremonies in two different locations each year. Spring commencement is in Victoria, while the fall ceremony is held in Katy.
