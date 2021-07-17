University of Houston-Victoria graduates from 2020 and the spring and summer of 2021 will be able to walk the stage later this month in one of six in-person commencement ceremonies in Victoria and Katy.
UHV will hold commencement in Victoria on July 24 at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Ln., and in Katy on July 31 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Ln. Three ceremonies will take place at each location. The School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development ceremonies will be at 9 a.m.; the School of Arts & Sciences will host ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.; and the School of Business Administration will have its ceremonies at 4 p.m.
“UHV is excited to offer our graduates a chance to walk the stage and celebrate their achievements in person,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “The past year has been difficult, and we are proud of all of our graduates who pushed through and earned their degrees. We are happy to be able to finally give our graduates a chance to shine in the spotlight, which they so richly deserve.”
During the Victoria ceremonies, the main address will be given by Glenn, and the Katy ceremonies will feature an address by Chance Glenn, provost and vice president for academic affairs. Both the Victoria and Katy ceremonies will include a moment of reflection from Tiarah Figueroa, UHV Student Government Association president, and Chance Glenn will sing the national anthem and introduce honors recipients. The deans of the three UHV schools will present the candidates for graduation.
“It is important for us to be able to get together and celebrate with our graduates,” Chance Glenn said. “Our getting to this point is a testament to the determination and perseverance of our Jaguar nation. After the struggles of the past year, we are excited to see our graduates and wish them well as they take the next step in their lives and careers.”
To ensure the safety of graduates and their guests, UHV will make a few changes to the events. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the event locations, and face coverings are recommended. Graduates do not need to RSVP to come to a ceremony for their school in either Victoria or Katy. They just need to arrive at least one hour prior to the ceremony they would like to attend to check in, and they will be given a free UHV face covering at that time. After they check in, graduates will immediately take their seat, and all graduate seats will be spaced out.
In addition, attendees will need to have a ticket to come to a ceremony. Each graduate was given six tickets good for both the Victoria and Katy ceremonies. Guests should arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of the ceremony to secure a seat. After each ceremony, graduates and their guests are asked to not congregate inside or outside either location so that facilities can be prepared for the next ceremony. A livestream of each ceremony will be available at www.uhv.edu/graduation.
Graduates who have questions about commencement should call 361-485-4408 or wilkinsonmr@uhv.edu.
