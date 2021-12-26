A new employee organization at the University of Houston-Victoria is off to a strong start with a successful first year and more activities and fun in store for 2022.
Since starting in 2020, the UHV Latino Faculty & Staff Association has grown its membership, held gatherings online for members to connect, collected donations for a Victoria early childhood center, and held an in-person holiday social. The group also elected officers in September for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“There has been a lot of support and excitement for LFSA because it is the first time UHV has an association focused specifically on Latin cultures with the goal of helping our Hispanic students succeed,” said Karla DeCuir, who was elected president and is senior director of enrollment management and external affairs for UHV Katy.
Erika Vermillion, senior administrative assistant of student affairs, was elected vice president; and Abran Rodriguez, an assistant professor of professional counseling, was elected secretary.
The leaders are taking the group in an exciting new direction, said Jose Cantu, vice president for enrollment management at UHV and co-founder of the association.
“Dr. DeCuir is phenomenal and is really going to expand this group with her leadership,” Cantu said. “She is very inclusive and is a tremendous asset for this organization.”
LFSA has an especially important role at UHV, given that the university became designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2013, he and DeCuir said.
“As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, it is very important that we have a group that identifies the needs of those students and how UHV can support them,” DeCuir said.
Along with their central mission to support Hispanic students, help Latinos connect, and educate the community about Hispanic culture, members have made time to help local children in need. In recent weeks, LFSA carried out its first donation drive, which benefited the Children’s Learning Institute Early Education Center at F.W. Gross Elementary School in Victoria. The program provides early education to young children of low-income families. LFSA members collected clothing essentials, sanitary products and more than 100 Christmas gifts for the children.
“Giving back to the community is a small token the university can offer, and being able to plant a seed with an early learning institution will hopefully pay off in the long run so the children know that the university is here to serve their future educational needs,” Vermillion said.
LFSA also held its first holiday event on Dec. 7 at UHV University Commons to celebrate with food from various Latin America countries. Spanish music played as about 50 people gathered to share traditional food dishes from their cultures of origin at the LFSA Food and Flair Pachanga. Countries represented included Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and Panama, and dishes ranged from tamales and Brazilian feijoada to tres leches cake.
“It was great to see everyone back at an event and to meet some of our LFSA members and supporters,” DeCuir said.
LFSA leaders have more activities planned for next year, including a series of quarterly speakers offering insight into Hispanic students, and a chili cook-off slated for April to raise scholarship funds for UHV students, DeCuir said.
All of these events support the LFSA mission, Cantu said, adding, “Our main goal is to celebrate who we are and bring others to that celebration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.