Two health-focused University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development programs recently were ranked as some of the top programs for value in the country by a national student-focused website.
HealthcareDegreeSearch.com, a national resource for students seeking business colleges and university-level programs across the U.S., recently announced its 2021 Healthcare Degree Search rankings. UHV ranked in the following:
- 1 in Best Value Health Sciences & Services Bachelor’s Degree Schools in Texas
- 4 in Best Value Health Sciences & Services Bachelor’s Degree Schools in the Southwest Region
- 5 in Best Value Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Schools in Texas
For each ranking list, the website analyzed universities in Texas and the Southwest region of the country and looked at the quality and affordability of each school and its programs. For nationwide and regional rankings, the website also looked at out-of-state tuition and fees in the calculations, and average in-state tuition and fees for the statewide rankings.
The UHV Health Studies program was ranked at the top of the statewide and regional lists for best value. The Bachelor of Science in Health Studies undergraduate program is for students who are looking into a career in public, community or nonprofit health. The program also helps students prepare to pursue a Master of Business Administration in healthcare administration or similar graduate programs for healthcare administration or leadership. Other possible career fields include counseling, psychology, social work and occupational therapy.
The benefits of the program include getting more one-on-one time with university instructors, smaller class sizes, and receiving help when applying to internships. Local internships not only help with getting more hands-on experience, but also help students with their resumes when they are getting ready to graduate, said Michael Wiblishauser, a UHV assistant professor of health studies.
Some of the courses students can expect to take while in the health studies program include “Human Diseases,” “Global and Environmental Health,” “Public Health” and “Medical Terminology,” as well as courses about health ethics and policies.
“This recognition of our health studies program is a great outcome due to the hard work from the students,” he said. “It is a pleasure to be named a top program, especially when being named along with other programs in Texas. It is great that the program is being noticed for its quality. We look forward to growing the program.”
The UHV Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was ranked as one of the Best Value programs in the state. The program has been named to several other lists over the past few years as well.
The program admits associate degree and diploma nurses. Students are admitted several times each academic year, and the program offers up to 12 courses a semester. Students can enroll full time or part time, and the program is offered completely online and is tailored to the students’ needs.
The BSN degree provides a solid foundation for progressing to graduate degrees, said Victoria Thomas, UHV interim director of nursing. Most students in the program are working nurses, and the program allows nurses to work and complete the course requirements. The program is budget-friendly, and there are scholarships available for students, including scholarships from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation.
“We want our nurses to excel in our program and their careers after graduating with a BSN degree,” Thomas said. “We strive to be a model of excellence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.