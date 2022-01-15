The design phase of the University of Houston-Victoria’s new Health & Wellness Center is nearing completion, and in addition to educational and fitness facilities, the building will feature a walk-in clinic that will serve UHV students and the community.
The Health & Wellness Center will be 35,000 square feet including the walk-in clinic. The center was designed by SmithGroup and will be built on the vacant lot on the southeast corner of Red River and Ben Wilson streets, near the new UHV University Commons student center and library and across Ben Wilson from Dairy Queen. It will have facilities for exercising and fitness activities as well as educational spaces for kinesiology and other health-related programs. The design is expected to be completed by May, and UHV plans to begin construction in fall 2022 and finish by spring 2024.
“The Health & Wellness Center is going to be an incredible addition to our campus and a great place for our students to find balance and stress release,” said Jay Lambert, UHV vice president for student affairs. “The addition of the adjoining walk-in clinic will be an added bonus that will be just as important when our students need to see a doctor. This will be a great partnership.”
The clinic will be run by DeTar Healthcare System under a long-term lease and will provide affordable care for basic medical conditions. Services will be delivered by staff members experienced in diagnosing and treating minor illnesses and emergencies, such as the common cold, flu, allergy symptoms, sprains, and strains in a manner that’s fast, effective and compassionate, said Bernard Leger, CEO of DeTar Healthcare System.
“UHV has a reputation for providing quality education opportunities in the Crossroads region, which aligns closely with DeTar Healthcare System’s commitment to providing Victoria and the surrounding communities with quality health care services,” Leger said. “We are excited to be included in this expansion. Establishing a DeTar On Demand walk-in clinic at this new location will increase access to medical care for their students, faculty and our community as a whole.”
In addition to the clinic, the building will have a variety of facilities for UHV students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as Victoria College students. The first floor will feature facilities including locker rooms, a lobby, two group fitness spaces that also will be used as classrooms, two basketball courts that also can be used for other sports, and a strength training and free weights area.
The second floor will include a cardio fitness area, a one-eighth-mile indoor track and a group fitness area. There also will be a large outdoor fitness and recreation area.
The building was funded through a student fee that UHV students voted to approve in December 2018. UHV also received a $2 million grant from the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation — the biggest gift in the university’s history – to help build out the areas that will be used for health education.
“We are excited to see this project come together and move forward,” said Jesse Pisors, UHV vice president for advancement and external relations. “This partnership with DeTar includes major funding that will help us complete the project. This clinic will be a wonderful tool to serve not just UHV’s students, but the community as well. We are grateful for all the contributions and support we have received in working to bring this project to life for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.