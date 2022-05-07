The Jaguar Ring Ceremony was recently held at the University of Houston-Victoria
Each year, the UHV class rings are placed in a locked box and secured at the jaguar exhibit at the Texas Zoo for 24 hours so UHV’s live mascot jaX can “bless” the rings before being brought back to the university for the Jaguar Ring Ceremony.
After the incoming seniors receive their rings, they can participate in the Jaguar Dunk. For this tradition, students dunk their hands in a bowl of water from the Guadalupe River that has been dyed red, creating a temporary red stain on their hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.