When the University of Houston-Victoria Homecoming Committee was considering possible themes for the 2021 celebration, the one that came out on top perfectly matches the plans for the week of events.
The 2021 UHV Homecoming theme will be “Jaguars Stay Home(coming).” Homecoming will be April 5-10, and all events will be offered through virtual platforms, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, or through social media.
“We were excited to see students, faculty and staff choose this theme because it fits so well with our plans and with the events of the past year,” said Hilary Kofron, UHV Student Life director. “Our students were so disappointed last year when we had to cancel homecoming because of COVID-19. This year, we plan to offer a variety of events that can be safely attended by our students, employees, alumni and community members.”
UHV students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community can look forward to a week with events scheduled every night. Monday will feature a kickoff event that will be open to the public. On Thursday, there will be the annual Talent Show featuring UHV students sharing their special skills. On Friday, there will be a virtual Alumni Celebration. Saturday will feature a UHV baseball doubleheader. Other events throughout the week will include an Alumni Career Panel, a variety show act and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen.
The virtual Alumni Celebration will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in lieu of the annual Alumni Banquet. During the event, alumni are invited to attend a free event featuring a virtual tour of the university’s new buildings, interviews with representatives from campus departments and door prizes. The event will conclude with the presentation of the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year and the Young Alumnus of the Year. Registration is free through UHVConnect at www.uhvconnect.org/events/register.aspx?id=1496420.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to connect with UHV alumni after the chaos of 2020,” said Kira Mudd, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “I look forward to showing everyone how UHV has moved forward during the past year and celebrating the university with the people who love it. Even though we aren’t able to gather in person, homecoming still will be a wonderful time at UHV.”
In addition to the virtual events every evening, UHV is planning to offer daily social media challenges, door decorating competitions, an outdoor campus treasure hunt for UHV students in Victoria, and a virtual yoga/fitness event.
Attendees of the virtual events also will have the opportunity to download some fun virtual backgrounds for the events, and a Snapchat filter will be available. UHV also will be using the hashtags #UHVHOCO21 and #JagsStayHomecoming when posting on social media and encourages community members to do the same.
More information, including a full schedule of events and how to register, will be available later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.