The University of Houston-Victoria chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society inducted 59 students from the Victoria and Katy area in a special ceremony on April 7.
The honor society invites students from the top of all academic disciplines to join, including the top 7.5 % of second-term juniors and the top 10% of seniors and graduate students. Previous members of the national honor society have served in the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court of the United States, have won Nobel Prizes, Pulitzer Prizes, and numerous other national and international awards for service and achievement in their chosen fields.
The students who were inducted are:
- Brooklyn Adams, Victoria
- Oluwatosin Agbgoun, Houston
- Frederica Amfo, Houston
- Adriana Argumedo, Cypress
- Miguel Barajas, Katy
- Kathy Bridgeman, Austin
- Cynthia Chamberlain, Louise
- Sean Cozart, Richmond
- Edwin Flores, Cypress
- Vanessa Flores, Cypress
- Michael Gallops, Rowlett
- Feliz Garcia, Beeville
- Karen Ann Gonzales, Cuero
- Lucero Gonzalez, LaWard
- Jessi Graham, Baytown
- Nache Holub, La Salle
- Desirea Huerta, Tivoli
- Naz Hussain, Houston
- Angelina Janzen, Victoria
- Dat Le, Houston
- Thanh Le, Victoria
- Sarah Leggett, Victoria
- Ashley Lewis, Houston
- Chelsea Macedonio, Edna
- Corey Martin, Beeville
- Angela Mlcak, Sealy
- Riya Monteiro, Houston
- Edith Moreno, Brenham
- Rebecca Moreno, Houston
- Kara Morrison, Fort Worth
- Lisa Neisser, Victoria
- Vincent Ong, Manvel
- Alexandra Paulsen, Victoria
- Christopher Lynn Payne, Beeville
- Vu Pham, Katy
- Sara Powell, Victoria
- Loretta Ramirez, Missouri City
- Kiesha Rednour, League City
- Magdalena Rincon, Victoria
- Ruth Amanda Rodriquez, Victoria
- Carolina Romero, Cypress
- Michelle Ross, Richmond
- Jensen Schindler, Hallettsville
- Bianca Singh, Victoria
- Adrien Smitherman, Katy
- Morgan Sparks, El Campo
- Harleigh Stelle, Victoria
- Amanda Sutton, Sugar Land
- Jarveron Thomas, Richmond
- Michael Uresti, Victoria
- Dysocheata Van, Edna
- Ashley Victor, Spring
- Justin Villa, Cuero
- Jennifer Villarreal, Victoria
- Monisha Walker, Houston
- Kara Williams, Kingwood
- Yolanda Wright, Alvarado
- Crystal Yount, Yorktown
- Kristen Zapata, San Antonio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.