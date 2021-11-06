UHV hosts counseling internship fair.

Sneha Nayar-Bhalerao, second from right, a University of Houston-Victoria assistant professor of professional counseling and internship coordinator, poses for a picture during the Oct. 15 Counseling Internship Fair with The Parris Foundation staff members Al Bacon, left, director of education and outreach services; Daniela Colburn Prado, director of counseling and wellness; and Natika Johnson, right, clinical and program operations manager.
The Parris Foundation is one of the counseling and mental health agencies that attended the UHV College of Education & Health Profession’s Counseling Internship Fair at UHV Katy.
The professional counseling program hosts the fair every semester to help Master of Science in professional counseling students connect with companies and agencies in order to secure internship and practicum opportunities necessary for students to complete their degrees.
This year’s event was attended by 18 students who had the opportunity to network with 10 potential employers from the Greater Houston area including private practices, mental health agencies and juvenile probation centers. Nayar-Bhalerao organized the fair.
