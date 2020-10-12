The first-ever virtual Jaguar Day on Oct. 24 will allow prospective University of Houston-Victoria students and their families a way to learn more about the university all without leaving the comfort of their homes.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Zoom and is free to those who sign up. Prospective students of all ages and their families are invited to participate in Jaguar Day to learn more about UHV.
“Even though Jaguar Day is completely different this year, we wanted to offer it in a virtual setting that is safe for all,” said Oscar Torres, manager of student recruitment. “Prospective students and their families will still have the opportunity to find out whether UHV is the right fit for them.”
Students who sign up for the event will receive a schedule and a link to the main Jaguar Day page and receive a live welcome from UHV President Bob Glenn at the beginning of the event. Jaguar Day will be a come-and-go virtual event where students can select different links, or rooms, to explore different UHV departments and schools.
Representatives from departments including Admissions, Financial Aid, Residence Life and Student Services will be available to answer questions. There also will be some faculty members from the schools of Arts & Sciences; Business Administration; and Education, Health Professions & Human Development available to answer questions about majors and degree programs. Students who already have applied to UHV can submit documents such as transcripts or shot records during Jaguar Day.
Angelina Janzen, an admissions analyst in the Office of Admissions, will be one of the representatives at Jaguar Day available to help answer questions. As an undergraduate UHV student herself, Janzen recommends that prospective students attend Jaguar Day. Janzen will graduate in December with a Bachelor of Science in University Studies.
“When I transferred to UHV, I didn’t attend Jaguar Day, and I wish I would have because I would have gotten so many questions answered before school started,” Janzen said. “Jaguar Days are important because you can learn about the university and what you need. We are all here to help you have peace of mind about moving forward with your education.”
Students who attend the Oct. 24 Jaguar Day also will receive a surprise box of assorted Jaguar items in the mail, Torres said.
For more information and to sign up for Jaguar Day, go to www.uhv.edu/admissions/jaguar-days
