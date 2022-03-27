The Spring 2022 UHV Katy Open House is scheduled from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 22400 Grand Circle Boulevard.
Choosing the best university to complete an undergraduate degree or deciding to take the next step and pursue a master’s degree can be daunting. At the University of Houston-Victoria we want to meet you right where you are and help keep you on track to achieve your career goals.
At the Katy Instructional Site, attendees will be able to meet with representatives from Academic Programs, Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Services and more.
Learn about the programs UHV offers from UHV faculty and what careers are possible. Faculty and staff will answer questions about financial aid and more.
Program presentations are scheduled during the event. To learn more about the UHV Katy Open House and to register for the event, visit katy.uhv.edu.
Contact Angela Simmons (SimmonsA@uhv.edu) and Robert M. Hernandez (HernandezRM5@uhv.edu) or call 281-396-3700 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.