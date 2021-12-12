The quality of the University of Houston-Victoria’s undergraduate kinesiology program has been recognized once again as a “distinguished program” by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
The UHV College of Education & Health Profession’s Bachelor of Science in kinesiology program is reviewed every three years by the NSCA’s Education Recognition Program for its ability to prepare students for the organization’s Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certifications.
“UHV’s continued recognition from NSCA is exciting for our kinesiology program,” said Rachel Martinez, interim dean of the college. “The association is well known as the best standard in strength and conditioning, and our students will benefit from this recognition.”
UHV is one of 11 Texas higher education institutions that have been given this recognition, said Raymond Tucker, associate professor of kinesiology and chair of the department of kinesiology, health studies, counseling and nursing. As part of the review process, NSCA checks each school’s course syllabi and the content being taught, he said.
“This recognition confirms our program has what it takes to prepare students to get the certifications they will need to become strength coaches at the high school, college and professional levels,” Tucker said.
Another benefit of NSCA recognition is that students in UHV’s undergraduate kinesiology program will receive a $50 discount on the NSCA-CPT and CSCS exam registration fees.
“By pursuing and achieving NSCA recognition through the ERP, this program has demonstrated that it meets the requirements to prepare students for the NSCA-CPT and CSCS certifications and is committed to quality,” according to a recent letter from the association to UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.