Hundreds of students, faculty and staff gathered at the University of Houston-Victoria's Jaguar Hall Wednesday for the college's annual convocation ceremony to hear words of guidance given to the school's newcomers.
"I want to assert in the strongest possible terms that you are exactly in the right place," said UHV president Bob Glenn in his opening remarks to freshman and transfer students. "We are here to be in your corner and help you be successful."
Glenn also recognized UHV student athletes in attendance, faculty and the school's staff, and assured new students that each would play a role in their education.
Attendees donned shirts that read "50th" in recognition of the school's half century of existence.
The president, Provost Chance Glenn and student government President Kai Martinez highlighted the event's speakers and each shared advice to those attending UHV for the first time. The school's president said each year the event offers an opportunity for the school's leaders to share information they believe will help students be successful.
"It's kind of like setting the table for dinner," he said. "A lot of times students, particularly first generation students arrive without any real concept of what it means to go to college ... So, to me, it's 'Here's what this is. Come on in.'"
In honor of the school's 50th year, 50 $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to UHV students. On Wednesday, the president announced 10 names of students lucky enough to be selected.
Like the school's president, faculty senate President and assistant professor of biology Humberto Hernandez said this time of year is especially important for first generation students, which Hernandez was himself. Hernandez started at UHV in 2019 and reminded students in attendance on Wednesday that "college is a marathon, not a sprint," and advised newcomers to not make the common mistake of overexerting themselves in taking on too many classes and extracurricular activities.
Martinez echoed Hernandez's sentiment that savoring the experience is important.
"College isn't forever," Hernandez said.
The student leader shared her experience of slowly coming out of her shell into her role now, with hopes that attendees would learn from the mistakes she made.
"I became a jaguar in 2019, and honestly, (back then) I stayed in my room," Hernandez said. "I don't suggest that for any of you all."
Another former first generation student, the provost said the event is an important place for those entering a new world to "exhale" and get to know others in similar situations. He added that convocation and graduation are always his two favorite events as the former gives him the chance to meet new jaguars, while the latter shows him how much those same students have grown in four or five years.
"I get to see people get started and then (later) get to see them actually walk across that stage," he said.
UHV's convocation serves as a welcoming event each year to students, faculty and staff, but it is also ceremony that marks the setting out on an educational voyage for those attending the school first time. While there is an end date for each new students' endeavors at UHV, the school's president ended his remarks by telling students their experience at the college is only the beginning of their education.
"We say a lifetime of learning, you don't finish here," Glenn said. "When you get that degree, that's called commencement, not conclusion."