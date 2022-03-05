Members of the University of Houston-Victoria Marketing & Communications and Enrollment Management teams pose for a picture Feb. 25 with the Bronze ADDY Award that the university won during the American Advertising Federation-Corpus Christi Chapter ADDY Awards. The university received the Bronze ADDY in the Online & Interactive category for pieces for the 2020-2021 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards.
Those who worked on the campaign include Marci Wallace, web and digital media manager; Eric Chacon, web content management system manager; Warren Diprose, web developer; Kelsey Mills, web developer; Enkeleta Dervishi, web designer; George Rodriguez, creative services manager; Katie Wilson, graphic designer; Mik Samaniego-Lira, graphic designer; Lauren Emerson, communications manager; Amber Aldaco, communications specialist; Larzell Cowan, manager of enrollment creative services and Aby Gonzalez, graphic designer.
