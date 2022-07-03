Once again, the readers of the Katy Times have named the University of Houston-Victoria the best college to attend in the Katy area.
The university received first place in the 2022 Katy Times’ Best of Katy readers’ choice awards contest in the Best College category. The university has been named a top choice by Katy Times readers for several years.
“It is truly an honor for the university to once again receive this recognition from the Katy community,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We are proud to be part of the Katy community to provide affordable higher education in the area, and we look forward to our future in Katy.”
Readers of the Katy Times nominated their favorite businesses for 2022 in more than 135 categories. Nominations were received between Feb. 28 and March 20, with voting conducted from April 4 through May 1. Readers nominated and cast votes in favor of UHV. The “Best of Katy 2022” results recently were published in a special tabloid-size section in the Katy Times.
“We congratulate the faculty, staff and leadership of UHV Katy on their outstanding accomplishment,” said Susan Rovegno, publisher of the Katy Times. “UHV is well known for the value of the education it provides, and for its exceptional support of its students – whether they are a first-time college student, a mid-life career changer or a professional seeking additional certifications.”
The UHV Katy instructional site opened in August 2016 and moved in 2019 to 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. Transfer and graduate students can take a variety of undergraduate and graduate classes at UHV Katy, while the UHV campus in Victoria offers a residential experience with classes for undergraduate and graduate students. UHV also offers online classes that students can take from anywhere.
The university partners with several school districts and local community colleges in the Katy area to promote higher education in the area and to help build pathways for students to complete a bachelor’s degree at UHV. These school districts and colleges include the Katy Independent School District, Houston Community College, Lone Star College and Wharton County Junior College.
UHV is working to expand its partnerships with Houston Community College and Katy ISD to offer more degree pathways to help students start taking dual-credit courses through HCC and later transfer to UHV. The university recently struck a partnership with Blinn College as well.
The university also has community partnerships with many Houston-area organizations, including the Katy Area Economic Development Council, the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the West Houston Association. Additionally, UHV has a partnership with Geico to help Geico associates complete a business degree.
One area of focus for the university is to offer degree programs and concentrations that have skills the workforce requires, such as supply chain management, education, cyber security and artificial intelligence, said Karla DeCuir, UHV assistant provost for distance education.
“We are very excited and thankful for the continued support from the Katy community,” DeCuir said. “I think the community sees the value UHV Katy brings to the area and that we are staying true to our mission. At UHV, we cater to working adults who are looking to finish their degree or expand their skills. We offer evening classes and flexible online schedules for a low tuition cost that will lead to gainful employment once they finish.”
Katy resident Mollie Witt is a UHV student who is looking to expand her skills through higher education. Witt is a transfer student from HCC and is working toward a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in human resources. She is a part-time student as she works full time in human resources in property management.
Her experience as a transfer student has been smooth, and she is thankful for her academic advisor, Donna Brinegar, who helped her set up a course schedule with the courses she needs but also balances with her work and family life. The UHV business courses she has taken, including courses that focus on compensation and staff, have been immediately helpful for her current job position. Even a computer science course about how to use HTML and other software has made a significant impact in her skillset, she said.
After she finishes her bachelor’s degree, Witt plans to pursue a master’s degree in human resources.
“I think it is awesome that the university is being recognized, and it makes me proud to be part of a school that is so well-regarded in the community,” Witt said. “Katy is growing, and to have a world-class university right in our backyard is amazing.”
