Readers of Living Magazine recently named the University of Houston-Victoria as the Best College/University in Katy and Fulshear for the third consecutive year.
UHV was nominated by readers for the magazine’s annual Best of Readers’ Choice awards. Readers wrote in their votes between Jan. 1 and March 15 through an online open ballot system by category and market. The university will be featured on a list of other winners in the August issue of Living Magazine.
“We are honored to once again receive this recognition from the Katy and Fulshear communities,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “UHV is proud to be part of these communities, and we are grateful for their continued support. We look forward to providing quality higher education in the area for many years to come.”
The University of Houston-Victoria at Katy opened in August 2016 and moved in 2019 to a new location at 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. Transfer and graduate students can take a variety of undergraduate and graduate classes at the UHV Katy instructional site. The university also offers online classes that students can take from anywhere in addition to bachelor’s and master’s degree programs at its residential campus in Victoria.
“We continue to work on different ways to support the community,” said Karla DeCuir, UHV Katy senior director of enrollment management and external affairs. “UHV is here to help individuals who want to go back to school and earn their degree in addition to supplying the growing West Houston workforce with quality, career-ready graduates.”
UHV partners with school districts and local community colleges in Katy to promote higher education in the area. This includes Katy Independent School District, Houston Community College, Lone Star College and Wharton County Junior College. The partnerships help build pathways for students to complete a UHV bachelor’s degree. The university also has opportunities to host cohort classes on weekends or evenings for educators who are pursuing a graduate degree or certification.
In addition to its education partnerships, UHV has programs with business owners to help them increase employee talent development through accredited and quality academic programs. UHV offers flexible class schedules, different course options such as on-site classes at businesses, and advising about the career paths possible with a UHV degree.
For example, the university has a partnership with Geico to help Geico employees complete a business degree. UHV continues to work on building similar partnerships with other businesses and organizations, DeCuir said.
The university also promotes internship opportunities for students and helps employers recruit students for internships and post-graduation employment. In addition, the university has community partnerships with many Houston area organizations, including the Katy Area Economic Development Council, the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the West Houston Association.
For more information about UHV’s instructional site in Katy, contact 281-396-3700 or uhvkaty@uhv.edu.
