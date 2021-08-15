The University of Houston-Victoria is once again being recognized as a top affordable Texas university for online students based on its high-quality, affordable degrees and regionally accredited programs.
Texas Online Colleges, a website that gathers information about online degree programs in the state, recently ranked UHV No. 2 on its Most Affordable Online Colleges in Texas list. The website determined its rankings by accreditation, tuition and whether the school offers at least three online bachelor’s degrees.
“It is an honor for UHV to be recognized,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs. “At UHV, our faculty and staff are consistently committed to providing students with a quality education. Given our current circumstances, flexibility in course delivery is critical for student success. We are helping to prepare Texans for opportunities in a way that is effective and affordable.”
UHV has offered online courses for more than two decades and has a variety of online degree programs in the schools of Arts & Sciences, Business Administration, and Education, Health Professions & Human Development.
The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Schools and programs at the university have additional accreditations from AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business; Texas Education Agency; Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs; National Association of School Psychologists; National Strength and Conditioning Association Education Recognition Program; and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
The university distributed more than $39 million in financial aid to students during the 2020 fiscal year. UHV also has been included in numerous other state and national lists for its quality programs and affordability.
Many UHV students who take online courses are transfer and graduate students. Retired school teacher Peggy Titt considered going back to school for some time. She taught for 25 years in Katy and in the Victoria Independent School District, where she taught special education at Memorial High School. She retired in 2008.
For her 70th birthday, Titt decided to gift herself with something she had wanted for years: a graduate degree. At the beginning of 2020, she enrolled as a student in the UHV Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program.
“I would attend the American Book Review events at UHV and would always hear about the UHV MFA program,” she said. “I like to write, and I would like to write a memoir about my family one day. I had heard so many good things about the UHV MFA program, so I finally decided it was time to join.”
The process of online learning was intimidating at first for Titt, who received her bachelor’s degree in English language arts more than 40 years ago. However, UHV faculty and staff helped her get set up for the online program and taught her how to navigate the system used for her courses. She enjoys the flexibility and convenience of learning from home and at her own pace. She is taking a couple of courses at a time and expects to graduate with her MFA in another year.
“This degree is one of the best bargains and gifts I have ever given myself,” she said. “I am enjoying my time as a student so much.”
