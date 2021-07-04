University of Houston-Victoria students living in the university’s residence halls this fall will be eligible for a new housing scholarship to help with their living expenses.
The new UHV Commitment is a housing scholarship for up to four years for new and returning full-time students who live on campus.
“As students commit to attending UHV, this is our way of committing to their stay,” said Billy Lagal, UHV director of admissions and student recruitment. “This is a four-year assurance to our students for a quality and affordable education.”
Previously, the scholarship was known as the UHV Guarantee, which most recently provided incoming UHV freshmen with a housing scholarship for the student’s first two years. The scholarship now has new funding levels to help all students, including transfer and graduate students, for up to four years.
The majority of UHV’s residence halls are located in Jaguar Village on the Houston Highway. Jaguar Village includes Jaguar Hall, Jaguar Court and Jaguar Suites. UHV’s newest residence hall, Don & Mona Smith Hall, is located at 3202 N. Ben Wilson St.
“This is great news for students who will live in UHV housing,” said Brandon Lee, director of UHV Residence Life. “This will help relieve the stress of worrying about housing expenses, so that students can focus on their studies.”
Students must be enrolled full time to receive the scholarship. For the first year, students will receive a $1,200 scholarship, and the amount will increase each year the student stays in a university residence hall. The scholarship will increase to $1,600 the second year, $2,000 the third year and $2,400 the fourth year. Students may receive the scholarship for a maximum of four years.
The yearly scholarship will be divided between the fall and spring semesters. Undergraduate students will need to maintain a minimum 2.0 grade-point average to receive the scholarship, and graduate students will need to maintain a 3.0 GPA for the scholarship.
For returning UHV students who stayed in the residence halls, the amount they will receive for the 2021-2022 academic year will depend on the year they are in. For example, students who will be entering their second year at UHV and who lived in a residence hall their freshman year will receive the scholarship’s second-year amount.
Students do not need to fill out any additional documents or applications to get the UHV Commitment. New students who sign up to live in UHV’s residence halls will automatically be enrolled for the scholarship.
“We are excited to offer this scholarship opportunity to our students,” said Lashon Williams, UHV financial aid director. “This scholarship can help bring a peace of mind to parents, especially to families who reside outside of the Victoria area, so that they have comfort in knowing assistance is available for their student’s housing cost.”
For more information about the UHV Commitment, contact UHV Financial Aid at 361-570-4125 or finaid@uhv.edu.
