Victoria-area residents can get free tickets to the June 20 Victoria Generals collegiate league baseball game sponsored by the University of Houston-Victoria.
Free Ticket Night at the Victoria Generals presented by UHV will feature a game between the Generals and the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Stadium inside Riverside Park. Attendees can get free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission also will be free at the gate.
“UHV is proud to support the Victoria Generals and host a fun night for Victoria families,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the ballpark and hope to share an enjoyable evening with the community.”
Fans will receive UHV giveaways at the gate. They also can take part in games and contests between innings throughout the evening. UHV’s jaguar mascot, jaX, will be in attendance to greet the crowd. In addition, the university will host a drawing to give away one free UHV class.
The first pitch will be thrown by Jena West, deputy emergency management coordinator for Victoria County and the City of Victoria.
West is a UHV alumna. She originally moved to Victoria in 2011 to continue her college education at UHV and play softball. She graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and again in 2015 with a master’s in criminal justice and homeland security.
The Victoria Generals play in the Texas Collegiate League, a collegiate summer wooden bat league consisting of five teams from Texas and Louisiana. The Cane Cutters are based out of Youngsville, Louisiana.
Fans can pick up tickets before June 20 in the UHV Marketing & Communications office in UHV University Center, Room 306, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. For more information, call UHV Marketing & Communications at 361-570-4341.
