UHV opens Chick-fil-A, coffee bar inside student center

The University of Houston-Victoria’s new Chick-fil-A and Jaguar Java coffee bar, featuring Starbucks coffee, sandwiches and other food options, opened for business Wednesday morning.
The dining options are located on the first-floor food court area of the UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., the university’s student center and library. They are available to the public and opened for business the same day as the first UHV students began moving onto campus for the fall semester.
University Commons is a three-story, 80,124-square-foot building located on the east side of Ben Wilson Street, directly across from the UHV University Center.
The $29.5 million project was partially funded by a fee approved by students in spring 2015. It is home to the UHV Library as well as university offices that serve students. There also is a multi-purpose room with space for up to 250 people on the first floor and a covered balcony patio on the third floor. The building opened to the public in August 2019, and the food court area was added afterward.
“UHV is excited to welcome Chick-fil-A and Jaguar Java to our campus,” said Wayne Beran, UHV vice president for administration and finance. “Everyone has been looking forward to having a Chick-fil-A location on this side of Victoria, and additional coffee shops always are welcome.”
Chick-fil-A is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The menu includes favorites such as sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries and fruit as well as grilled options. Fountain drinks also are available as well as lemonade.
Jaguar Java, the university’s new coffee and snack bar, is open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Jaguar Java serves both hot and cold Starbucks beverages, such as espresso drinks, teas and smoothies. Snacks, bottled beverages and lunch items such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and parfaits also are available. Customers are able to order ahead from Jaguar Java through the Boost mobile app. More information about Boost is available at boostapp.io.
“Chick-fil-A and Jaguar Java are welcome additions to UHV University Commons,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “The university looks forward to partnering with these locations for years to come.”
In order to safely serve customers during the pandemic, the locations have created social distancing protocols that customers should follow. Masks are required inside all public spaces at UHV. In addition, plexiglass barriers on the counters allow the cashiers to safely interact with customers ordering food and drinks. In addition, all food is served in to-go containers.
“We are proud to expand our footprint on the UHV campus,” said Alexcis Mendoza, Chartwells district marketing manager for the UH System. “The addition of Chick-fil-A and Starbucks beverage options has certainly created excitement.”
For more information about UHV’s dining options and how UHV Dining is safely serving customers, go to dineoncampus.com/uhv.
Monday will be the first day of UHV’s fall semester. Classes will be taught both in-person and online this fall through hybrid, real-time online or traditional online formats with a limited number of students and employees on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.