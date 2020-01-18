New educators who need to become certified to teach and current educators who need to renew their certifications now can take their state-mandated tests at the University of Houston-Victoria’s new Pearson VUE Test Center.
Pearson VUE is the testing vendor authorized to give certification and licensure tests for the state of Texas. UHV’s test center offers the Texas Educator Certification Examination Program, which includes the tests required for new and current educators.
“The testing center offers UHV the ability to better serve the needs of our community,” said Fred Litton, dean of the UHV School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development. “Now, UHV can offer its education students the ability to take their state teacher certification tests on campus as well as give current educators a convenient location to renew their certification.”
The center will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays in Room 201 of the UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. Other than a similar center at Victoria College, it is the only testing center within 100 miles that offers educator certification tests.
In addition to its close proximity for area educators, one of the advantages of UHV’s center is its relatively small size, which allows for a more comfortable testing experience, said Julie Buchhorn Wardi, UHV testing services manager.
“Some test takers prefer to come to a site that doesn’t have a huge, intimidating testing space,” she said. “In fact, we’ve had one person come all the way from a Houston suburb to take tests in our smaller, more personal space. This also allows us to better serve the needs of individual test takers.”
UHV eventually plans to get approval to offer additional Pearson VUE tests in the center, such as the National Counselor Examination, which can serve the needs of UHV’s graduate counseling students and area counselors who need to take tests to renew their licenses.
Students and community members who need to sign up for a test should use the Pearson VUE website or the Texas Education Certification website and choose Victoria as their preferred testing location. Once signed up for the test, they should remember to read the registration confirmation email for information about exam requirements, restrictions and location.
For more information about the UHV test center or questions about signing up for a Pearson VUE test, contact Buchhorn Wardi at 361-570-4285 or buchhornj@uhv.edu.
