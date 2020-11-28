In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas, the University of Houston-Victoria is postponing its 2020 commencement ceremonies that were planned for December and January.
“Although it is unfortunate that we will have to postpone commencement again, our first priority is always the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice about holiday gatherings, the increasing number of new cases across the state and a recommendation from the university’s COVID-19 Reopening Task Force, we’ve decided to place the ceremonies on hold until later in 2021 when everyone will be able to celebrate together safely.”
After UHV postponed its spring commencement ceremony in May because of the pandemic, the university announced in October that the university planned to hold six ceremonies to celebrate students who graduated in 2020.
The first three ceremonies were scheduled for Dec. 12 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.
The second ceremonies were planned for Jan. 9 at Faith Family Church in Victoria. However, as COVID-19 cases began to spike again in Texas, the university decided to postpone its ceremonies until it is safe to hold a large gathering.
Glenn said that the university is working on a plan to get 2020 graduates their diploma covers and other items.
Updates will be made to the university’s graduation website at www.uhv.edu/graduation/attending, and students will be notified. The students also will have the opportunity to participate in future commencement ceremonies.
Students graduating this semester who have questions about the postponed ceremonies should contact Michael Wilkinson, UHV senior director of student services and judicial affairs, at wilkinsonmr@uhv.edu.
